Lipscomb is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Following his promotion from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Lipscomb started at third base in each of the Nationals' ensuing four games, going 2-for-14 with a run scored. Ildemaro Vargas will fill in for him Wednesday, but Lipscomb should see the bulk of the starts at the hot corner moving forward after the Nationals recently designated Nick Senzel for assignment.