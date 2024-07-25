Lipscomb is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Ildemaro Vargas will get the nod at third base while Lipscomb retreats to the bench for the series finale. While starting in each of the Nationals' last nine games, Lipscomb recorded just six hits in 30 at-bats, bringing his batting average down to a .222 over 51 games with the big club. Lipscomb has made an impact on the bases (11 steals in 13 attempts), but the poor batting average and lack of power (.037 ISO) in his profile makes it difficult to mine much fantasy value from him outside of NL-only leagues or deeper mixed leagues.