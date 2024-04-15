Lipscomb was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lipscomb got regular at-bats at third base while Nick Senzel was on the injured list, but with Senzel back in action Lipscomb will head back to Rochester to play every day. The 23-year-old has slashed .224/.278/.286 with one home run and four stolen bases over 14 games with the big club.