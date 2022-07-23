Arano (knee) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks without recording a strikeout in one inning during Friday's 10-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Arano's return after more than a six-week absence wasn't a great one, though an error by Maikel Franco extended the Diamondbacks' eighth-inning rally. Arano allowed only one baserunner while striking out five over three innings in three appearances with Triple-A Rochester after his rehab progressed past rookie ball. The right-hander has a 5.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB in 24.1 innings this year, but he'll likely handle mostly low-leverage work for now.
