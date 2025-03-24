The White Sox released Narvaez on Monday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Chicago cut Narvaez loose after settling on Korey Lee and Matt Thaiss as its two catchers heading into Opening Day. Fegan relays that Narvaez could re-sign with the White Sox on a new minor-league deal, though with two high-end catching prospects in Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero set to open the season at Triple-A, it's unclear if the organization would even have regular playing time available for him in the minors.