Hicks went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Hicks didn't start the game, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter. The outfielder has run more lately, notching three of his six steals this season over his last seven contests while batting .350 (7-for-20) with six walks in that span. He's at a.264/.361/.399 slash line eight home runs, 36 RBI and 44 runs scored over 89 games between the Orioles and Yankees this season.