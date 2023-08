Hicks was removed from Monday's game against San Diego with back soreness, but he is available off the bench for Tuesday's contest, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hicks went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his return from the injured list before making an early exit. Luckily, his injury isn't severe and won't completely rule him out of any games. Hicks is slashing .257/.297/.286 with three RBI across 37 plate appearances since the All-Star break.