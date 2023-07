Hicks (back) is starting in center field and batting sixth Monday versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hicks will return to the lineup after missing Sunday's 5-4 win over the Marlins with lower-back soreness. He'll replace Cedric Mullins in center field as Mullins misses a second straight contest with a right quadriceps injury.