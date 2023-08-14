The Orioles reinstated Hicks (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

A hamstring injury cost Hicks the last three weeks of action, but after playing in a pair of rehab games he is ready to return to action. The Orioles have not yet released their lineup for Monday's series opener in San Diego, so it remains to be seen if Hicks will be in it. With Cedric Mullins beating him back from the IL, Hicks could be limited to a fourth-outfielder role for Baltimore for the foreseeable future.