Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Hicks (back) is continuing to run the bases and won't necessarily need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated from the 10-day injured list, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hyde implied that as long as Hicks is able to resume full baseball activities and get back into a daily rhythm during his training, the Orioles would be comfortable activating the 33-year-old without first seeing him in a game setting. Hicks will likely serve as the Orioles' fourth outfielder behind Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander once healthy.