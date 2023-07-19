Hicks will start in center field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Hicks will be getting his third consecutive start in center in place of Cedric Mullins (adductor), who was officially moved to the 10-day injured list. Though recently promoted prospect Colton Cowser is capable of manning center, he's hitting just .111 through his first 27 big-league at-bats and may have to settle for part-time duties until his production warrants more playing time. With that in mind, Hicks could end up being the primary replacement for Mullins, given how well he's produced at the plate since signing with Baltimore in late May. Over his first 38 games with Baltimore, Hicks is slashing .263/.366/.474 with six home runs and three stolen bases.