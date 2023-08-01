Hicks (hamstring) is expected back in the next 10-14 days, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

It was initially reported that Hicks expected a minimum length stay on the 10-day injured list, but this news pushes his ETA back about a week. Once healthy, Hicks should assume a part-time role in what could be a pretty crowded outfield, as Cedric Mullins (groin) is also due back in 10-14 days.