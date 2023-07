Hicks left Monday's game against the Phillies due to an undisclosed injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hicks made an awkward diving catch in the outfield during the bottom of the third inning and was forced to leave the contest immediately after. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on his injury comes to light. Colton Cowser replaced Hicks in center field.