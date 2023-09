Hicks (hamstring) isn't in Baltimore's lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

While Hicks isn't listed in the starting lineup, he said before Tuesday's game that his cramped hamstring is feeling much better, and he'll be available off the Orioles' bench, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The 33-year-old outfielder is 3-for-15 with three runs scored and five walks across his last six games.