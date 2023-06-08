Hicks is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Hicks has gone 7-for-19 at the dish since joining the Orioles, but he will begin this one on the bench. Austin Hays will slide over to center field and Ryan O'Hearn will get a start in left.
More News
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Continues resurgence with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Starts in center field Friday•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Expects to be back Friday•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Exits game with muscle cramps•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Starting Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Not starting Tuesday•