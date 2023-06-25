Hicks went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Hicks has homered twice over his last four games, and he's up to five long balls on the year. He got the start in center field Saturday, but it's expected he'll see time around the outfield and potentially also as the designated hitter now than Cedric Mullins is back from a groin injury. Over 48 games between the Orioles and the Yankees, Hicks has a .244/.331/.412 slash line with 16 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases.