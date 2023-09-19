Hicks was removed from Monday's game against the Astros due to an undisclosed injury, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
It's unclear as to when Hicks suffered the injury. The veteran outfielder will be considered day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Dealing with cramp•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: On base three times in win•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Tallies three hits, two runs•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Strong showing in barnburner•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Starting in return from IL•
-
Orioles' Aaron Hicks: Could avoid rehab assignment•