Hicks went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Hicks has gotten on base in all eight of his games with the Orioles, going 8-for-22 (.364) with a 5:4 BB:K. His steal Friday was his first of the season. He's logged at least 10 steals in four different seasons, so there's at least modest speed potential, especially if he can continue getting on base reasonable well. The outfielder is slashing .231/.320/.341 over 103 plate appearances between the O's and the Yankees this season.