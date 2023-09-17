Hicks went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Rays.

Hicks hit a rough patch, going 0-for-7 with three walks over his three previous games before getting back to business Saturday. The outfielder continues to carve out steady playing time in Baltimore's crowded outfield, playing in all three spots. Hicks is up to four steals this year while adding a .261/.354/.402 slash line, eight home runs, 34 RBI and 42 runs scored over 83 contests between the Orioles and Yankees.