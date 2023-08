Hicks is out of the lineup again Wednesday versus the Padres due to back soreness, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

This back issue popped up Monday, in the very first game since Hicks returned from a three-week IL stint for a hamstring strain. He was said to be available off the bench Tuesday but did not ultimately appear in Baltimore's lopsided 10-3 loss to San Diego.