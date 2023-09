The Orioles reinstated Hicks (back) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start in left field and bat sixth in the Orioles' series finale in Arizona.

A lower-back strain sent Hicks to the injured list Aug. 19, but he was cleared to rejoin the 28-man active roster without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment. He'll immediately settle into the starting nine while Austin Hays receives Sunday's game off, though Hicks will most likely serve as the Orioles' fourth outfielder moving forward.