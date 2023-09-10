Hicks went 3-for-4 with a double, a three-run homer, two additional runs scored and an intentional walk in Saturday's 13-12 victory over the Red Sox.

Hicks delivered his third multi-hit effort in six games since returning from the injured list, including a three-run shot over Boston's Green Monster in the third inning. The switch-hitting outfielder is now 9-for-21 (.429) with eight RBI during the aforementioned six-game stretch. If he stays healthy and continues to perform at the dish, Hicks should receive plenty of at-bats down the stretch.