Hicks is not in the lineup Tuesday for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rangers.

Anthony Santander is starting in right field and Ryan O'Hearn will fill the DH role as the Orioles try to avoid elimination versus the Rangers and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Hicks played right field in the first two games of the best-of-five series and recorded five RBI in Game 2, but he slashed just .223/.324/.340 across 238 plate appearances against righties during the regular season.