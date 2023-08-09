Hicks (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hicks said he expects to remain with Norfolk through the weekend to play two games during its series in Jacksonville before likely coming off the 10-day injured list ahead of the Orioles' series opener in San Diego on Monday. Cedric Mullins (groin) appears on track to narrowly beat Hicks back from the IL, so Hicks may have to settle for the fourth outfielder role once he's activated.