Young did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings.

Young allowed three runs across his first two major-league innings but settled in with two scoreless frames before being lifted after issuing a walk to open the fifth. The 26-year-old featured a fairly balanced four-pitch mix but managed just four swinging strikes on 81 pitches. Should he remain in the rotation, he'd be in line for a road matchup with the Tigers next weekend.