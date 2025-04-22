The Orioles recalled Young from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
The Orioles have an opening in their rotation this weekend in Detroit that could be filled by Young, if the club wants to give Kyle Gibson more time in the minors. The right-handed Young yielded three runs over four innings against the Reds this past weekend in his major-league debut.
More News
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Sent back down to minors•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Allows three runs in debut•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Promoted ahead of debut•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Confirmed for MLB debut Saturday•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Candidate to start next week•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Cut from big-league camp•