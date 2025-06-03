Young (shoulder) has been sent to High-A Aberdeen to begin a rehab assignment, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Young has been sidelined for nearly a month with right shoulder discomfort but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. He's on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Norfolk and will eventually return to that affiliate when the Orioles decide he's ready.
