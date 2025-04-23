Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that Young will start Friday in Detroit, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles had left open the possibility that Kyle Gibson could take the ball Friday, but the club has ultimately sided with Young. The rookie right-hander made his major-league debut last weekend against the Reds, permitting three runs over four innings. Young is not guaranteed any additional starts with the big club beyond Friday.