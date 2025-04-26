The Orioles optioned Young to Triple-A Norfolk following the Orioles' 4-3 loss to the Tigers in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.
Young took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings. Young started in two games for the Orioles, and his move to Triple-A indicates that Kyle Gibson (back) could return to Baltimore's rotation next week. Grant Wolfram was recalled from Norfolk in a corresponding move.
