The Orioles recalled Young from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Young will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers. The right-hander won't be fully stretched out, as he just recently returned from a shoulder issue at Norfolk and threw 65 pitches in his last outing. It's expected to be just a spot start for Young, who will likely be sent back to Norfolk afterward.

