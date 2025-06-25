Orioles' Brandon Young: Recalled to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Young from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Young will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers. The right-hander won't be fully stretched out, as he just recently returned from a shoulder issue at Norfolk and threw 65 pitches in his last outing. It's expected to be just a spot start for Young, who will likely be sent back to Norfolk afterward.
