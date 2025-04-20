The Orioles optioned Young to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Young got his first MLB call-up and made his big-league debut Saturday against the Reds. He got the start and yielded three runs over four innings, but he'll now rejoin Norfolk's rotation. The Orioles recalled righty Cody Poteet from Triple-A to take Young's roster spot, though it could be veteran Kyle Gibson, who is ramping up in the minors with a start Sunday, who gets the next open spot in Baltimore's rotation Friday against Detroit, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.