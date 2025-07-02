Young (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against Texas, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Young has now failed to throw at least five innings or give up fewer than three runs in any of his first four starts in 2025. Through these 16.2 frames, the 26-year-old rookie right-hander holds a ghastly 7.02 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB. His next turn in Baltimore's rotation is tentatively slated for next week against a formidable Mets lineup, and it's possible that Young will stick around in the major leagues due to the absences of both Zach Eflin (back) and Cade Povich (hip).