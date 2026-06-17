Orioles' Brandon Young: Takes loss in quality start

Young (5-2) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over six innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Young had his best outing of the season against the Mariners in his last start, but he wasn't quite as good in the rematch in Seattle. It was still a fifth straight quality start for the right-hander, who has given the Orioles good pitching more often than not. He's now at a 3.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 44:23 K:BB over 62.1 innings across 11 starts this season. Young's lack of strikeouts limits his usefulness in fantasy, but he's allowed three runs or less in all but one of his starts. He's projected for a tough road start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.