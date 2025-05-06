Young (shoulder) was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Young is working through right shoulder discomfort, which he experienced following Friday's start against Charlotte. The injury isn't severe enough to warrant an MRI, but he will rest for an extended period of time before embarking on a rehab program. Young is 2-1 across four starts in Triple-A this season with a 2.82 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across 22.1 innings.