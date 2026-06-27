Orioles' Cade Povich: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

The Orioles reinstated Povich (elbow) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Povich has been on the shelf for about two months due to left elbow inflammation, but he's been making rehab starts in the minors, allowing four runs (three earned) over seven innings across two appearances. The Orioles will keep him at Triple-A now that he's healthy, though he could be called upon for a spot start later in the year if injuries further weaken Baltimore's rotation.