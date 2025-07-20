Povich (hip) is slated to make his next rehab start Thursday or Friday with Triple-A Norfolk, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Povich has already made three starts since being placed on the shelf June 16 due to left hip inflammation. After his rehab assignment was initially paused in late June when he experienced renewed soreness in his hip following his first rehab start, Povich was cleared to start throwing soon thereafter and resumed the assignment July 13. He's pitched effectively in his last two outings between High-A Aberdeen and Norfolk, covering 6.1 innings over those starts while striking out nine and allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk. He tossed 62 pitches in his most recent start for Norfolk, so Povich will likely look to push his pitch count into the 70-to-80 range next week before the Orioles consider activating him from the injured list and inserting him into the big-league rotation.