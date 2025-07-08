Orioles' Cade Povich: Back to throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Povich (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander was pulled off his rehab assignment in late May due to renewed soreness in his left hip, but after being re-evaluated and receiving a second opinion, he was cleared to resume throwing. Wednesday will be Povich's second bullpen session since the soreness resurfaced, and he could resume the rehab assignment soon if he avoids further issues.
More News
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Pulled off rehab with sore hip•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Throws 75 pitches in rehab outing•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Making rehab start Thursday•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Lands on IL with hip injury•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Earns win in bulk role•