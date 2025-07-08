Povich (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was pulled off his rehab assignment in late May due to renewed soreness in his left hip, but after being re-evaluated and receiving a second opinion, he was cleared to resume throwing. Wednesday will be Povich's second bullpen session since the soreness resurfaced, and he could resume the rehab assignment soon if he avoids further issues.