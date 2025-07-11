Orioles' Cade Povich: Beginning rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Povich (hip) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's unclear what level Povich's minor-league rehab assignment will start at, but it's an encouraging sign for the left-hander after he was pulled off his initial assignment June 30 due to renewed soreness in his left hip. Povich worked up to 75 pitches before sustaining the setback, but it's unclear how stretched out he is currently.
