The Orioles optioned Povich to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Povich allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings during his latest start Friday and was saddled with his third loss in his last four outings. He now owns a 6.27 ERA through his first seven career MLB starts, so he'll head back to the minor leagues in order to right the ship. It's unclear who will fill the open spot in Baltimore's rotation, but for now the team will opt for bullpen depth and select Vinny Nittoli from Triple-A.