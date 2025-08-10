Povich did not factor into the decision Sunday against the A's, allowing a run on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Povich was sharp in his second start since rejoining the Orioles rotation earlier this month. The left-hander held the A's scoreless through five innings before allowing a lone run in the sixth, though he managed to make it through the frame to pick up just his second quality start in 15 outings this season. Overall, Povich sports a 4.95 ERA through 76.1 innings with a 1.43 WHIP and 80:27 K:BB. He figures to remain in Baltimore's rotation while Zach Eflin (back), Kyle Bradish (elbow) and Tyler Wells (elbow) are sidelined -- Povich is currently lined up to face the Astros on the road his next time out.