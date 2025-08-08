Povich is slated to start Sunday's game against the Athletics at Camden Yards, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After being reinstated from the 15-day injured list earlier this week, Povich entered the rotation Monday and took a loss against the Phillies, striking out seven in the start while allowing four earned runs on four hits and one walk. He'll be awarded his second start of the week, but Povich may need to show some improvement on his season-long ratios (5.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP in 70.1 innings) in order to maintain his spot in the rotation for the rest of the campaign. The Orioles will eventually get some reinforcement to the rotation when Kyle Bradish (elbow) and Tyler Wells (elbow) return from the injured list within the next few weeks, and Zach Eflin (back) is also expected to be activated at some point.