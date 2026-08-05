Orioles' Cade Povich: Nabs win in return to rotation

Povich (2-1) collected the win in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Angels, allowing seven hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Called up earlier in the day to fill the vacancy in the Orioles rotation created when Dean Kremer was traded to the Twins, Povich dazzled in his first big-league start since May 7, tossing 60 of 88 pitches for strikes as he produced his second quality start of 2026. Through 25.1 MLB innings this year, the southpaw has a 3.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB. Chris Bassitt (back) is closing in on a return from the IL, which will likely bump Povich back to Triple-A Norfolk, but if he gets another turn it's set to come on the road this weekend against the Rangers.