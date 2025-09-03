Povich (3-7) earned the win Wednesday over the Padres, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out three.

Povich cruised through five innings, holding San Diego scoreless while allowing just four hits. It was a different story in the sixth, however, as Povich allowed the first four Padres to reach safety, and he was ultimately charged with four runs without recording an out. Still, the Padres were able to hang on for a 7-5 victory, giving the left-hander his first win since June 15. Overall, the 25-year-old Povich sports a 5.16 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and 103:35 K:BB across 96 innings this year. He's currently lined up to face the Pirates at home his next time out.