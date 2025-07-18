Povich (hip) will make a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Povich threw three perfect innings in his most recent rehab start at High-A Aberdeen, and he'll continue his assignment at the Triple-A level. He threw just 30 pitches in the outing. It's unclear if Saturday's start will be his last or if he'll require another outing before being activated. Regardless, it's unclear if there'll be a spot in the big-league rotation for Povich once he's healthy.