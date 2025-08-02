Povich (hip) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Povich landed on the IL in mid-June with hip inflammation and made one rehab start in late June before being shut down with additional soreness. Since restarting his assignment July 13, the 25-year-old has posted a 3.38 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 16 innings while striking out 18 batters across four starts between High-A Aberdeen and Triple-A Norfolk. He built up to 86 pitches during his most recent minor-league outing Tuesday, which could allow him to avoid workload restrictions during his first start back in the big leagues.