Povich allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Rays. He struck out four.

It was another disappointing outing for Povich, who's failed to make it out of the sixth inning in any of his last seven starts -- he's gone 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA in that span (36 innings). The 25-year-old Povich will likely finish the campaign at 3-8 with a 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 118 strikeouts across 112.1 innings.