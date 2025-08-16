Povich is set to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Rico Garcia in Saturday's game against the Astros in Houston, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Garcia is unlikely to work more than an inning or two before giving way to Povich, who is slated to make his second relief appearance of the season. After being reinstated from the injured list Aug. 4, Povich has pitched well in his first two turns through the Baltimore rotation, logging a 3.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings.