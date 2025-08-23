Povich (2-7) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Orioles fell 10-7 to the Astros. He struck out five.

Baltimore's defense did the southpaw no favors, but Povich put his team in an early hole by giving up four runs in the third inning, and the O's were playing catch-up the rest of the night. It's the first time in four August starts that Povich has failed to last at least five innings, and while he carries a shaky 5.06 ERA on the month, it comes with a more respectable 1.22 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through 21.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Red Sox.