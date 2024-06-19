Kremer (triceps) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The right-hander began the rehab assignment Sunday and threw 59 pitches across 3.2 innings with Norfolk, and he'll continue building up his workload Saturday. Kremer will then be evaluated for next steps, and if all goes well he could rejoin Baltimore's rotation sometime next week.