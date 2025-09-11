Kremer (forearm) will throw an extensive bullpen session Friday and could rejoin the Baltimore rotation next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kremer was removed from last Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers due to right forearm soreness and had his next turn in the rotation skipped. However, he has recovered well since then and is on track to return next week if he can avoid a setback following Friday's throwing session. The Orioles haven't revealed the target date for Kremer's next start, but he appears to be lined up to take the hill Sept. 18 at home versus the Yankees.